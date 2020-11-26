LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $29,997.45 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,740.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25.

On Monday, September 28th, Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74.

Shares of LC stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $632.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LendingClub by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 248.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 982,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

