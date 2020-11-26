Leslie Kohn Sells 900 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 476.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 30.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

