Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last 90 days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

