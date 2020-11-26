Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

