Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last ninety days.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

