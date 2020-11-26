Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

