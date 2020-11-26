Liam Griffin Sells 13,800 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $1,292,830.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.