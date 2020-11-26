Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $84.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.