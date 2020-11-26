Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $46.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $47.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.15 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $47.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

