Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Announces GBX 11 Dividend

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) stock opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,298.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,284.07. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a market cap of $850.21 million and a P/E ratio of 56.90.

In other Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total transaction of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

