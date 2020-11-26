Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 677,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,376,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $378.34 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

