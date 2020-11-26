Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV.AX) (ASX:LOV) Insider Shane Fallscheer Sells 106,958 Shares

Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV.AX) (ASX:LOV) insider Shane Fallscheer sold 106,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.04 ($7.89), for a total transaction of A$1,180,709.36 ($843,363.83).

On Monday, November 23rd, Shane Fallscheer sold 270,000 shares of Lovisa Holdings Limited (LOV.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.01 ($7.86), for a total value of A$2,972,700.00 ($2,123,357.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

