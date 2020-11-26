Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $358.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $357.80 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.96 and a 200 day moving average of $321.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.