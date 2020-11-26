Lunyr Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $252,825.84 and approximately $16,698.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00368975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.46 or 0.03032719 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

