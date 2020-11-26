LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after purchasing an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

