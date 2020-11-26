LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,532% compared to the average volume of 827 call options.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

