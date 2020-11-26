LyondellBasell Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,532% compared to the average daily volume of 827 call options.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

