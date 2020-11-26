Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

