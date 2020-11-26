MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $40,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 140.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,231,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 242.18% and a net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

