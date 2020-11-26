Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Acquires $230,800.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen I. Chazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00.

MGY stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

