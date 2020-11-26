Maincoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17,116.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $17,116.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00367766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.83 or 0.03034740 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

