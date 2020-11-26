Mark Menghini Sells 2,000 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Aegion stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18.
Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aegion by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
Aegion Company Profile
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.