Mark Menghini Sells 2,000 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aegion stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aegion by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aegion by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

