Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.88% of Masimo worth $243,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 161.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Masimo by 291.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after acquiring an additional 306,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $245.41 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.08 and a 200 day moving average of $230.35.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

