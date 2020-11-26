Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 134,763 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,763 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.54% of VICI Properties worth $193,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,181 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.66.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.50 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

