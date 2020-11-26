Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 808,106 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $311,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.33 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,653 shares of company stock worth $48,456,839. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

