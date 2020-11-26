Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of TELUS worth $253,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

TELUS stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

