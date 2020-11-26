Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lear were worth $195,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $207,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $146.04 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

