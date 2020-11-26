Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,536 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.42% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $202,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 11,376.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,016,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after buying an additional 245,168 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

