Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 16,064 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $230,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

