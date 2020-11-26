Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 226,005 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226,005 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $190,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $12,123,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,085,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,294 shares of company stock valued at $51,341,472. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.05. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

