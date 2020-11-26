Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 327,244 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of CMS Energy worth $231,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,812,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,391,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,212,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $347,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

