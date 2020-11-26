Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 842,211 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

