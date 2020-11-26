Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 941,323 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.14% of LKQ worth $180,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in LKQ by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

