Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $321,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,125.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,080.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $925.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

