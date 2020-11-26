Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.94% of SBA Communications worth $333,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,464,000 after buying an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,748,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $282.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,766.20 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

