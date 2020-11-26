Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,549,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of 51job worth $354,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in 51job by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 79,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 51job by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in 51job by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

51job stock opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.89. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 51job currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

