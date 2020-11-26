Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,842 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $270,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

