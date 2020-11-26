Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $184.70 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,198,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,171,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.53% of The AES worth $184,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The AES by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:AES opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

