Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $188.14 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.16% of Northern Trust worth $188,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,451. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.