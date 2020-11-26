Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $372,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 239,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,492,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -121.10 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.