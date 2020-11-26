Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.00% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $278,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 449.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 564,028 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

