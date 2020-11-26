Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.29% of Bio-Techne worth $218,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

TECH opened at $301.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.51. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $316.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,234. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

