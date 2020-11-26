Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.22% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $221,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

NYSE:RY opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

