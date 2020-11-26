Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.23% of STORE Capital worth $232,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in STORE Capital by 89.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.62 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

