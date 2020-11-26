Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $186,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 164.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pool by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.65. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

