Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.31% of FMC worth $179,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Shares of FMC opened at $116.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

