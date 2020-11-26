Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 704,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $261,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 397,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 91,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,994 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

