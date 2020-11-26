Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,229,121 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,229,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.18% of Toll Brothers worth $195,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at $353,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,458 shares of company stock worth $15,210,952 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

