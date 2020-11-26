Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,783 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,783 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.94% of Premier worth $197,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 44.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

