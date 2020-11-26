Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,392 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $243,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $245.41 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $4,802,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

